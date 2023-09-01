Elon Musk discusses ‘woke mind virus’ in new biography, blasts school for turning his son trans and into a ‘full communist’

Ludovic Marin/ Pool Photo via AP

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of X, reveals in a soon-to-be-released biography that a progressive school in Los Angeles, which his son attended, influenced sentiments against him. The revelation is featured in "Elon Musk," penned by Walter Isaacson, with an excerpt highlighted in a recent Wall Street Journal article.

According to the excerpt, Musk's growing apprehension regarding what he terms the "woke mind virus" was instrumental in his decision to acquire Twitter, now renamed X.

Elon Musk to pursue legal action against Soros-backed NGOs over censorship agendahttps://t.co/GlUxxfn5eo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2023

Musk described this "virus" as being "fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit, and anti-human in general." He expressed to Isaacson his belief that unless this mindset is curtailed, humanity's ambition to establish civilizations on other planets could be jeopardized.

Isaacson wrote of Musk’s child son Xavier, who now identifies as transgender:

Musk’s anti-woke sentiments were partly triggered by the decision of his oldest child, Xavier, then 16, to transition. “Hey, I’m transgender, and my name is now Jenna,” she texted the wife of Elon’s brother. “Don’t tell my dad.” When Musk found out, he was generally sanguine, but then Jenna became a fervent Marxist and broke off all relations with him. “She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” he says. The rift pained him more than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada. “I’ve made many overtures,” he says, “but she doesn’t want to spend time with me.”

He blamed it partly on the ideology he felt that Jenna imbibed at Crossroads, the progressive school she attended in Los Angeles. Twitter, he felt, had become infected by a similar mindset that suppressed right-wing and anti-establishment voices.

In prior statements, Musk has critiqued left-leaning ideologies, implying they played a role in straining his relationship with his son. He described these views as tending towards "full-on communism" and fostering an idea that wealth equates to malevolence.

However, he remains optimistic, stating, "It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children]. Can't win them all."

The biography is expected to provide deeper insights into the mind and motivations of one of this era's most prominent men.