Elon Musk envisions Twitter’s transformation into an ‘everything’ app with a ‘full array’ of services

The Babylon Bee

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 21,562 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, disclosed in a recent interview his ambition to expand Twitter into a versatile platform, offering a spectrum of services including financial and communications services utilities.

Musk shared his vision during a conversation with The Babylon Bee, which was published on Twitter this Wednesday. Among the various factors that had kindled Musk's interest in purchasing Twitter, a significant one was the social media company's previous censorship of The Babylon Bee.

He expressed his belief in the necessity for Twitter to branch out into financial services, underscoring this as a critical component of freedom.

Musk explained that the ability to control financial exchanges and the overall money system could be a potential problem if it becomes a tool for political disagreement. He referred to the trucker strike in Canada, where individuals were practically de-banked for simply participating in a peaceful protest.

“That’s actually an important part of freedom as well,” he said. “If those doing, you know, the money exchange or running the money system, can stop people who disagree with them politically, that’s a huge problem. I mean, so that happened in Canada with the trucker strike, where people were being like, basically, financially ostracized from society for just being a peaceful strike.”

Musk also drew attention to the questionable account suspensions by PayPal, a company he built, that seemed to be politically motivated.

“Money is a form of information. So I think it’s important that we have within the bounds of the law, that we enable freedom of flow of money, which is full of information,” he said.

In his vision for Twitter's evolution, Musk anticipates the platform to integrate an extensive range of financial and encrypted communication services, incorporating features such as voice and video. He suggested a rebranding of the company under the name "X".

The overarching aim, according to Musk, is to fortify the pillars of democracy and contribute to the advancement of humanity.

“In general, the goal here is like, let’s just make sure we take the actions that strengthen the pillars of democracy and further civilization,” he said. “You know, we want to have a future we can look forward to, that we’re excited about the future, not one we’re sad about it. Civilization is more fragile than people realize. If you study the rise and fall of civilizations in history, you know, when they’re at the top, then they would think they’re gonna fall.”

WATCH: