Elon Musk issues ultimatum to Twitter engineers: commit to being 'extremely hardcore' or resign

Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP

Elon Musk has given employees an ultimatum. Commit to an “extremely hardcore” work pace, or be fired.

In a late-night internal email sent to the company, Musk said, “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore.”

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” he continued.

Musk went on to outline how he wants the company to be “much more engineering-driven,” and that if employees want to be part of the new Twitter to click ‘yes’ on an online form.

“Those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway,” Musk said.

Any employee who has not completed the form by 5 pm ET on Thursday will receive three months' severance, the Washington Post reported.

During testimony in a Delaware trial over his Tesla pay package on Wednesday, Musk stated that he expected a fundamental reconstruction of the organization.

“I expect to reduce my time at Twitter, and find somebody else to run Twitter, over time,” Musk said.