Elon Musk ‘likes’ post comparing Alberta to Norway in first apparent nod to Western independence

Elon Musk has, for the first time, publicly engaged with content tied to Western Canadian independence.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO liked a post on X comparing Alberta’s economic position to Norway’s and criticizing Ottawa’s fiscal framework. The post, written by David Parker, reads:

“Alberta has the same population as Norway, but we are much poorer, despite having way more natural resources than Norway, because we are tax slaves for Ottawa.”

The post had already drawn significant attention more than 226,000 views before Musk’s interaction was noticed. His public “like” is visible on the platform to those who also interacted with the post.

There is no record of Musk previously engaging with Alberta or Western independence content in this way. While a “like” is not an endorsement statement, it is the first time he has shown visible support for a post framing Alberta’s economic challenges through an independence lens.

The Norway comparison is a frequent talking point among Alberta sovereignty advocates. Norway, with a similar population size, has amassed one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds through oil revenues. Alberta’s energy wealth, by contrast, operates within Canada’s federal fiscal structure, including equalization transfers and national regulatory frameworks.

Musk has not commented further on the issue.

Still, in an era when social media interactions are closely watched, even a single click from one of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs is enough to spark renewed discussion about Alberta’s economic future and its relationship with Ottawa.