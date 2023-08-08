Elon Musk pledges to fund legal bills for users punished by employers on X

AP Photo/Michel Euler

By David Menzies Fix Our Cities Canada’s major urban centres are in a state of decay and chaos. All levels of government appear to be blaming each other, and no one is stepping in to take a stand and help restore public safety. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), announced on Saturday night that his company would support individuals who face punishment from their employers for their activities.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” Musk said. “No limit. Please let us know.”

Musk further stated that his company would launch a public relations campaign against businesses that penalize their employees for actions taken on X.

Musk posted, “And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too.”

Elon understands that nothing changes behavior in the United States faster than threat of legal action https://t.co/TUc8ZTxEDU — Austen Allred (@Austen) August 6, 2023

Last week, X initiated a lawsuit against a non-profit organization, alleging that it illegally accessed private information and selectively chose posts to illustrate an increase in hate speech on the social media platform since coming under Musk's ownership.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the social media company accused the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) — a British non-profit that investigates online hate and misinformation — of orchestrating a “scare campaign to drive away advertisers from the X platform” by publishing so-called hate speech reports.

Holy smokes. YUGE pic.twitter.com/2mYKJIfNjK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2023

“CCDH has done this by engaging in a series of unlawful acts designed to improperly gain access to protected X Corp. data, needed by CCDH so that it could cherry-pick from the hundreds of millions of posts made each day on X and falsely claim it had statistical support showing the platform is overwhelmed with harmful content,” the lawsuit reads.

The legal complaint was filed just hours after a letter from X's attorney, Alex Spiro, which threatened legal action against the non-profit organization, made headlines recently, the Daily Wire reported.

In the letter dated July 20, Spiro reportedly stated that the center had made “a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm Twitter generally, and its digital advertising business specifically,” citing eight examples that X reportedly described as “false, misleading or both” from improper research methods.