Elon Musk proposes mandatory one-way trips for those tearing down the American flag

Elon Musk has put forth a straightforward suggestion for anyone who would replace an American flag with the flag of another country: a one-way ticket to visit the country represented by the new flag. Musk shared a poll on X on Thursday, gauging support for such a policy.

In his proposal, Musk stated, "Proposed law: if someone tears down the American flag and puts up another flag in its place, that person should get a free (but mandatory) one-way trip to that flag's country." He added a small caveat, clarifying, "I'm not saying they can't come back, but they have to experience that country for some period of time before returning."

The poll, which garnered 1.5 million votes by Friday morning, showed overwhelming support for Musk's proposition. Nearly 1.2 million users (79.9%) indicated they would support such a policy, while just under 300,000 (20.1%) said they would not.

I’m not saying they can’t come back, but they have to experience that country for some period of time before returning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2024

Musk's poll comes amidst a backdrop of anti-Israel protests on multiple college campuses, where students have attempted to or succeeded in replacing American flags with Palestinian flags. At a handful of campuses, these efforts have been met with resistance from student fraternities.

At the University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus, fraternity brothers belonging to Pi Kappa Phi stood between the anti-Israel protesters and the American flag, holding it over their heads and preventing it from touching the ground, even as protesters pelted them with objects.

Guillermo Estrada, a UNC student and Pi Kappa Phi brother, explained the incident, saying, "My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground. People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect."