Elon Musk responds to Twitter executive's mockery of free speech, Musk's Asperger's diagnosis

A senior Twitter executive was caught in a Project Veritas undercover sting speaking poorly of the company’s prospective owner, Elon Musk, for having Asperger's syndrome.

“He has Asperger’s, so he’s special — you’re special needs. You’re literally special needs,” said the executive, who was identified by Project Veritas as the lead client partner, Alex Martinez.

“So I can’t even take what you’re saying seriously,” Martinez said as he complained about the billionaire’s efforts to transform Twitter into a bastion for free speech.

The video, which was published on Tuesday, was part of the undercover investigative group's probe into the social media company. As reported by Rebel News on Tuesday, recordings of a senior Twitter engineer captured a snapshot of the political goings on within the company’s offices, where the engineer described his coworkers as “commie as f*ck.”

Martinez’s remarks were not well received by Elon Musk, who responded to a post of the video.

“Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s …,” he tweeted.

The tweet was made in reply to conservative commentator Benny Johnson, who condemned Martinez’s remarks.

In the undercover video, Martinez said that Twitter’s mission was not to provide the public with free speech and that instead, the goal of the company was to “believe in something that’s good for the planet.”

Martinez expressed his belief that some people were simply not intelligent enough to make their own decisions, and thus do not deserve free speech.

“The rest of us who have been here believe in something that’s good for the planet and not just to give people free speech,” he said. “It’s going to be hard for [Musk] to be like, ‘Uhhh, because people should make their own decision.’ It’s like, no, but people don’t know how to make a rational decision if you don’t put out correct things that are supposed to be out in the public.”

Martinez added that “advertisers are freaking out because of what he’s, like, tweeting about – like being, like, ‘I want free speech’ …. Yadda, yadda, yadda. Yeah. Like who really knows what that even means?”

“As an advertiser, as my business is what I do everyday and why I go out is like, we want [Twitter] to be as fair and transparent and accurate as possible,” he continued. “And if that means there’s a level of censorship to make it correct. Quote, unquote again. And what does correct mean? I guess, like, it just kind of goes into the idea of like, well, what is correct?”

“It’s kind of like the principle of being like good and bad, like good and bad exists and there’s - it either is bad or it’s either good. It isn’t, it’s not like a mix of good and bad. It’s like one or the other, and it’s like kind of the same idea of – like, is it… is it truthful or is it lies or is it a mix of truth and lies? You know what I mean? And like, where do you call – where do you draw the line?”

“That’s why I hate this deal so much. Elon’s gonna f*ck everything up,” said the undercover journalist in response to Martinez, prompting him to make more comments about the deal.

Martinez informed the journalist that the company puts ideology over profit, and that the company is currently not making any sort of profit.

“Now I think it’s about, well, right now we don’t make profit. So it’s gonna say ideology, which is what’s led us into not being profitable,” he said. “If we’re implementing all these rules… and Elon wants to dismantle them, then technically our ideology has led us to not making money because we’re not making money, and Elon wants to turn it the other way so that we can make money, do you get what I mean?”