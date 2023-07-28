Elon Musk's 'X' unveils ad revenue sharing for creators: here's what you need to know
The company had previously been giving out earnings to selected creators, but it has now expanded the opportunity to all users worldwide, granted they fit the eligibility criteria. These users can apply through the monetization tab within their settings.
Elon Musk's rebranded social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), is officially opening its doors to a global ad revenue sharing program for creators.
To be eligible for this new profit-sharing scheme, you must be a subscriber to X Blue (the updated name for Twitter Blue), or be a Verified Organization. Additionally, you need to have amassed a minimum of 15M impressions across all your posts within the past three months, and maintain a following of at least 500, according to the company's support document about the program.
X aims to simplify the payout process, assuring that all eligible X Blue subscribers and Verified Organizations can enjoy revenue sharing, provided they meet the criteria and join the program.
Under the system, as long as X deems that you've generated more than $50, you'll receive a payout at the end of the month. However, the company's support document doesn't elaborate on how it assesses the value of these payouts.
This initiative has been in the pipeline for a while now. Musk announced the plans back in February, asserting the revenue share scheme would start "from today." After a few months, the first earnings began to trickle in, with some creators earning thousands of dollars.
NEWS: X has released the Ads Revenue Sharing Terms for the creator payouts that launched for all eligible users today.— X News Daily (@xDaily) July 28, 2023
Some provisions of note:
- Anyone found to be manipulating impressions via bots, promoted posts, etc. will be removed from the program and forfeit any money… pic.twitter.com/LTZT5HEQby
