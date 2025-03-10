Elon Musk says ‘massive cyberattack’ behind widespread X outages

Billionaire Elon Musk announced that a “massive cyberattack” launched by a “large, coordinated group and/or country” with “a lot of resources” is responsible for widespread outages on X Monday.

Thousands of users reported being unable to access the platform early on Monday, with spikes in problems occurring at 6am EST and 10am EST.

The outage-tracking service Downdetector.ca logged over 4000 outage reports just after 10am in Canada.

Musk took to X to share a brief update on the situation earlier today:

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …”

The hacker group “DarkStorm Team” has reportedly claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, and the group is known to have targeted high-profile businesses in the past.

According to The Mirror, a security services provider called Orange Cyberdefense detailed that "DarkStorm Team targets key business sectors, mainly in Israel and NATO member countries."

The security provider also reportedly noted that the hacker group was formed following Hamas' terrorist attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The DarkStorm hacking group is said to have pledged last month to launch a series of cyberattacks against NATO countries, Israel, and countries that support Israel.

The outages have impacted more users on the X app than its website, with 56% of problems being reported on the app compared to 33% on the website, according to the CBC.