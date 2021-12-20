Elon Musk stands up to Elizabeth Warren, who spent thousands attacking him in campaign ads

Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has spent thousands of dollars on campaign ads targeting Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in an escalation of her efforts to belittle and vilify the billionaire entrepreneur. In response, Elon Musk has shot back, stating that the people of Massachusetts deserve “someone better” to represent them in the U.S. Senate.

As detailed by Rebel News, Musk has become a staunch opponent of the Democratic Party, engaging in a tit-for-tat with the Massachusetts senator. His remarks followed months of criticism against socialists in the left-wing party.

Warren began feuding with Musk last week after he was named Time Magazine's person of the year. Following the announcement, Warren took the opportunity to attack Musk for “freeloading.” The senator insisted that the tax code was rigged so that billionaires like Musk would not have to pay taxes.

Musk replied with a torrent of tweets, linking to an article referring to Warren as a “fraud.”

“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason,” Musk added. “Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏.”

“And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year,” Musk added. “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.”

In the following days, Warren responded by spending thousands of dollars on six Facebook ads attacking Musk. As detailed by the Daily Wire, all six ads feature a graphic that includes a black and white photo of Musk referring to him as a “FREELOADING BILLIONAIRE” in bright red font. The ads also acclaim that Musk “AVOIDS TAXES” and that he “MADE OVER $200B IN THE PANDEMIC.”

The ads call for an institution of a wealth tax — one of Warren’s chief demands in the Senate.

The ads read as follows:

“Thin-skinned freeloader Elon Musk is whining like a baby because I want him to pay his fair share in taxes. Sign up today to make sure that my colleagues in the Senate know that you’re on board to pass a wealth tax and hold billionaires accountable.” “Let’s make one thing clear: we need to change our tax laws to stop Elon Musk from freeloading off of everyday Americans. But when I point out the obvious, he whines like a baby. Will you sign on today to tell my colleagues in Congress to pass a wealth tax in America?” “Let’s make one thing clear: we need to change our tax laws to stop Elon Musk from freeloading off of everyday Americans. But when I point out the obvious, he whines like a baby. Will you chip in $10 to help Warren Democrats pass a wealth tax, keep the 1% in check and fight for working people?” “Elon Musk is whining like a baby to his millions of Twitter followers. He must be scared because he knows what every other billionaire in America does: that he’s been freeloading off of working people, and that I won’t back down from a fight. Will you chip in $10 to help Warren Democrats pass a wealth tax, keep the 1% in check and fight for working people?” “Elon Musk has gotten more than $250 billion dollars richer during the pandemic, and when I ask him to pay his fair share in taxes, he whines like a baby. Will you chip in $10 to help Warren Democrats pass a wealth tax, keep the 1% in check and fight for working people?” “SIGN UP TODAY>>> Let’s make one thing clear: we need to change our tax laws to stop Elon Musk from freeloading off of everyday Americans. Will you sign on today to tell my colleagues in Congress to pass a wealth tax in America?”

In response, Musk described the ads as a “deeply messed up lie to the American people.”

“She is the one freeloading off taxpayers, while I’m paying the largest amount of tax of any individual in history,” he continued. “Is @SenWarren really someone we want as a US senator?”

This is such a deeply messed up lie to the American people. She is the one freeloading off taxpayers, while I’m paying the largest amount of tax of any individual in history.



Is @SenWarren really someone we want as a US senator? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2021

“The great state of Massachusetts deserves someone better,” the entrepreneur added in a later tweet.