Elon Musk takes German state-funded 'satirist' El Hotzo to task for calling for his death

Elon Musk has ignited a heated debate in Germany after calling out Chancellor Olaf Scholz over a controversial tweet by satirist Sebastian Hotz, known as "El Hotzo".

The incident has exposed tensions surrounding free speech and political double standards in the country as prominent leftist influencers are funded by tax dollars while right-wing publications are cracked down on.

Hotz, a 28-year-old comedian known for his Marxist-aligned political satire, published posts that supported the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump. The posts, which have since been deleted, sparked outrage and led to calls for legal action and his dismissal from public broadcaster RBB.

Hotz's remarks were highlighted by German right-wing commentator Naomi Seibt, who exposed him for also calling for Elon Musk's death. Musk questioned why the German government pays Hotz, directly challenging Chancellor Scholz to address the situation.

Hotz's remarks were highlighted by German right-wing commentator Naomi Seibt, who exposed him for also calling for Elon Musk's death.

"This was not the first time he showed his true colors, He hopes that Elon Musk gets killed too. His openly Marxist views inspire a whole generation," wrote Seibt on X. "He has gone too far."

In response to the controversy, RBB canceled Hotz's regular program and severed ties with the satirist. Program director Katrin Günther stated, "His statements are not compatible with the values that RBB stands for," Euronews reported.

The incident has highlighted perceived double standards in Germany's approach to free speech.

While some conservatives celebrated Hotz's firing, critics on the left pointed out that right-wing figures have faced less severe consequences for similar controversies. For instance, CDU politician Frank Bommert received only a "yellow card" warning for a politically charged joke about the deaths of government officials.

Musk's intervention, questioning why the German government pays Hotz has further internationalized the debate. The billionaire's tweet, "Chancellor, was ist das," directly challenged Scholz to address the situation.

Hotz has responded by directing his followers to a donation page for the aid organization Medico and declaring himself "Germany's cheekiest unemployed person" on X.

The incident comes as Germany banned COMPACT magazine, a right-wing publication critical of the government. Germany's federal minister of the interior Nancy Faeser, who ordered the ban and arrest of its publisher, accused it of publishing incitement against minorities and described it as a "key mouthpiece for the far-right scene."

The ban "shows that we are acting against the intellectual arsonists who create a climate of hatred and violence towards refugees and migrants and who want to bring down the democratic state", she said, per Barrons. "This magazine promotes unspeakable incitement against Jews, people with an immigrant background and against our parliamentary democracy."