Elon Musk takes establishment media to task for disinformation, appears to confirm that censorship was deployed on Twitter against conservatives

Elon Musk took the establishment media to task on Tuesday, holding it responsible for the disinformation it publishes on a routine basis.

Musk, who now owns Twitter, has been facing a tremendous backlash from the mainstream media over his stance on free speech. Following his takeover of Twitter, the press has penned story after story wishcasting the social media platform’s supposed demise — a claim that fails to stand up to scrutiny given Twitter’s ever-increasing rise in daily active users.

Responding to conservative journalist Kyle Becker, who asked his audience to imagine what it would be like if Musk were the “right-wing bogeyman these spoiled lefty journos pretend he is and he decided to turn the tables and ban all left-wing ‘fake news’ from Twitter,” Musk pointed out that none of his detractors in the media have been banned despite publishing lies about him and his companies.

As is obvious to all but the media, there is not one permanent ban on even the most far left account spouting utter lies — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

This is messed up — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

“As is obvious to all but the media, there is not one permanent ban on even the most far left account spouting utter lies,” he wrote.

“Not even Associated Press with their completely fictional report on Russian missiles hitting Poland that carried severe consequences for escalating the war,” added Musk, referring to the Associated Press story that falsely claimed Russia was responsible for striking Poland last Tuesday.

The missile attack that killed two Polish civilians was of Ukrainian origin, and the AP journalist whose byline appeared on the original report has since been fired.

“True,” replied Musk in another tweet by Becker, who highlighted various news narratives pushed by the establishment press, including claims of “Russian collusion,” the Steele Dossier, and Jussie Smollett hoaxes.

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

In a separate tweet, Musk told writer Tim Urban that “It is shocking how many journalists viscously attack free speech, but somehow think they’re the good guys!”

Musk also appeared to confirm claims by conservatives that conservative voices have been systematically silenced and censored on the social media platform by the previous regime as a matter of policy.

“We don’t hear much about Democrats and leftists being let back on Twitter. Why? Because they were never kicked off in the first place. Their lies and misinformation simply escaped all scrutiny. Censorship has been deployed as a one-way operation against conservatives,” wrote conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza.

“Correct,” replied Musk.