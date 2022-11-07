Elon Musk throws in with Republicans, advises independent voters to vote GOP for midterms

Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP

Elon Musk is mining for salt. Just a day ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, the world’s richest man and Twitter owner told “independent-minded” voters to cast their ballots for GOP candidates running for the House and Senate.

In his remarks on Twitter, Musk said that the fact that President Joe Biden holds the office for Democrats, a split in Washington between Republicans and Democrats would be better than simply allowing the Democrats to run the show.

“Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties,” wrote Musk. “Therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic.”

He added: “Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!”

To independent-minded voters:



His remarks swiftly gained traction on the right while simultaneously irking Democrats, who voiced their anger at his support for their political rivals.

Musk threw in with the Republicans earlier this year when he cast an early ballot for Republican candidate Mayra Flores who beat Democrat Dan Sanchez in a special House election in southern Texas.

“I voted for Mayra Flores — first time I ever voted Republican,” wrote Musk. “Massive red wave in 2022.”

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican.



Asked which candidate he’d support for the presidential election in 2024, Musk said, “DeSantis.”

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically,” Musk said at the time. “Like I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election, I will.”