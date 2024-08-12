Elon Musk to interview Donald Trump on X, as former president returns to platform

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

After three and a half years, Donald Trump has returned to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Trump marked his return with a campaign advertisement early Monday.

The former president was initially banned by the platform following his alleged incitement of an "insurrection" on January 6, but his suspension was lifted in late November 2022. However, he did not return due to using his own social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump's return is set to boost the Trump 2024 campaign as the former president is set to speak to Elon Musk in an X Space interview later on Monday. The interview will be broadcast live on Trump's official X account, his campaign announced on Sunday.

The upcoming interview on X will offer Trump the opportunity to reach a different audience than the conservative base that typically attends his rallies and tunes into his Fox News appearances. Musk has hosted previous interviews with other presidential candidates including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis, who ran during the GOP primary.

"Am going to do some system scaling tests tonight & tomorrow in advance of the conversation," Musk posted late Sunday. He played a livestream of Diablo IV to stress test the servers, which went on without a hitch.