Elon Musk to release Twitter's internal discussions on platform's decision to censor Hunter Biden laptop report

Elon Musk plans to release Twitter’s internal discussions on how the platform decided on censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

On Wednesday, Musk, who has been vocal about the company’s future as a platform for the truth, said that he intended to release internal Twitter messages about Biden’s laptop as being “necessary to restore public trust.”

This is necessary to restore public trust — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

The story, which was published by the New York Post weeks ahead of the 2020 election, has been confirmed by numerous outlets including CBS and the New York Times some two years since it first ran.

At the time of its publication, dozens of intelligence officials swore on their reputations that the laptop story was a Russian intelligence operation — propaganda designed to aid the Trump campaign and throw the election into disarray.

The Biden administration’s briefly-appointed “Disinformation Czar” Nina Jankowicz, who worked for the Ukrainian government prior to her appointment in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, was among those who disputed the veracity of the laptop’s contents.

Back on the "laptop from hell," apparently- Biden notes 50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op.



Trump says "Russia, Russia, Russia." — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) October 23, 2020

“The independent analysis, by two cyber investigators from Minneapolis-based Computer Forensics Services, found no evidence that the user data had been modified, fabricated or tampered with. Nor did it find any new files originating after April 2019, when store records indicate Biden dropped it off for repair,” CBS reported late last week.

“This digital forensic analysis was undertaken because the laptop data, as well as bank records, are at the center of the looming Republican-led House investigation into Biden family businesses.”

At the time of the New York Post’s exposé, numerous social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter participated in a widespread blackout of the report, briefly banning the New York Post for publishing the story, declaring it to be in violation of the platforms’ policies against posting hacked materials.

Twitter had no problem allowing hacked materials stemming from a data breach of GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding website, from making their way onto the platform during the “Freedom Convoy” protest in Canada earlier this year.