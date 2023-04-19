Elon Musk warns declining birth rates could end civilization 'with a whimper in adult diapers'

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, spoke to Fox News host Tucker Carlson this week and suggested that birth control and abortions are contributing to a decline in human reproduction. He also expressed concern that civilization could eventually come to an end "with a whimper in adult diapers."

Musk, who has been expressing concerns about declining birth rates for years, recently talked with Fox News host Tucker Carlson about the life cycle arc of civilizations and how it is similar to that of individual humans. He shared his worry about declining birth rates, citing the example of Japan, which had twice as many deaths as births last year.

“In the past, we could rely upon simple limbic system rewards in order to procreate,” Musk stated. “But once you have birth control and abortions and whatnot, now you can still satisfy the limbic instinct, but not procreate. So we haven’t yet evolved to deal with that because this is all fairly recent, you know, the last 50 years or so, for birth control.”

Musk emphasized that new generations are crucial for the survival of civilization.

“If we don’t make enough people to at least sustain our numbers, perhaps increase a little bit, then civilization is going to crumble,” he said. “The old question of like, ‘will civilization end with a bang or a whimper?’ Well, it’s currently trying to end with a whimper in adult diapers.”

Tucker Carlson inquired if one of the issues is that humans tend to overlook their existence and survival during his interview with Elon Musk.

“Exactly,” Musk replied. “I just think we should not assume that civilization is robust. And if you look at the history of civilizations, the rise and fall of the ancient Egyptians, the ancient Sumerians, Rome, you know, this throughout the world have been the rise and fall of many civilizations.”

“I think we just want to make sure that, you know, we have civilization go onward and upward,” he added.