In a recent interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared his concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), calling for regulation to prevent it from causing civilizational destruction.

Musk urged for preemptive regulations, rather than waiting for something catastrophic to happen before taking action.

Musk explained that his involvement in the creation of ChatGPT was driven by concerns about Google's rapid expansion into the AI industry, without apparent understanding or focus on safety and controls. He believes that imposing regulations on AI is crucial for safeguarding humanity's future.

When asked about the specific dangers AI could pose, Musk cited the possibility of a super-intelligent AI becoming highly influential by writing convincingly and continually adapting to be more persuasive to people.

He stated, “If you have a super-intelligent AI that is capable of writing incredibly well and in a way that is very influential, you know, convincing and then is constantly figuring out what is more convincing to people over time, and then enter social media, for example, Twitter, but also Facebook and others, you know, and potentially manipulates public opinion in a way that is very bad, how would we even know?”

“What’s happening is they’re training the AI to lie,” Musk added. “It’s bad.”



Musk also warned about AI being trained to deceive, stating that it is either programmed to lie or to selectively comment on certain topics without accurately reflecting the underlying data. He expressed concern about the potentially disastrous consequences of AI's deceptive capabilities if left unchecked and unregulated.

