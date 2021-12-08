Elon Musk's refreshing skepticism of Big Government
You would think that Elon Musk would want free money... but he has a different mindset than globalist, crony capitalists.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a recent interview Elon Musk gave to the Wall Street Journal.
Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the interview:
“Imagine saying ‘I don't want the government to spend money on R&D.’ You would think that as a greedy capitalist, he would want free money and he would want the government to do the research for him, but he has a different mindset than the globalist, crony capitalists.
“I think this is very refreshing. I think every answer is a surprise.”
