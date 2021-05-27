Emergency dept. doc: They're rejecting my COVID vax adverse reaction reports
Patrick Phillips, an Emergency Department (ED) doctor practicing in a small town north of Sudbury, Ontario has been a vocal advocate speaking out against the harms that lockdowns have caused the residents of his community.
Having witnessed the stress and toll taken on people with his own eyes, he is now seeing vaccine reactions come through his department and has concerns that his reports are not making it to the Canadian Adverse Events Following Immunization Surveillance System (CAEFISS).
He is seeing patients presenting with delirium, arm and one side of the body numbness (typically classified as a stroke), heart conditions such as palpitations, and debilitating vertigo.
Due to the arbitrary nature of vaccine reaction criteria, such as time cut-offs as short as 30 minutes post vaccination, there is concern that valid reactions are being filtered from the system.
All five of his reports have been rejected by his local Medical Officer of Health, which he claims threatens public safety by filtering out potentially valid reactions based on technicalities which apparently included missing documentation that he doesn’t necessarily have access to in the ED, such as vaccine lot numbers and time of administration.
Dr. Phillips states that he assumed it was the responsibility of the system collecting the data to locate missing information and scrutinize the input for potential safety concerns. It is up to Public Health to conduct a chart review and investigate.
After all, he says, we depend on these broad surveillance systems to determine post market safety and if the information is not being inputted then this could hinder informed consent.
We end on the discussion of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) Statement on Public Health Misinformation that basically shuts down any medical questioning or debate on the mainstream COVID-19 narrative.
As such, Patrick, along with hundreds of other concerned doctors, have joined forces and started the Declaration of Canadian Physicians for Science and Truth.
Their mandate is to continue to put their patients, not the CPSO or any other authority, first and uphold the Hippocratic Oath of “First, Do No Harm.”
