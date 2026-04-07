🔴 LIVE: Is Australia throwing its most decorated soldier under the bus?

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Australia’s most decorated soldier, Ben Roberts-Smith, has been arrested and is expected to face five war crime-murder charges over alleged incidents in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012. The charges follow a joint investigation by the Australian Federal Police and the Office of the Special Investigator under Operation Emerald Argon.

But as headlines explode and commentary rushes to judgment, serious questions remain about fairness, due process, and the treatment of those who served on the front lines.

On tonight’s livestream episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and co-host Rukshan Fernando will cut through the noise to examine what’s actually known, what remains alleged and whether the presumption of innocence is being upheld in modern Australia.

They’ll question how a man once celebrated as a national hero can be so quickly recast in the public eye, and what message this sends to current and future members of the armed forces. If those who serve are later subjected to years-long investigations and public condemnation before their day in court, what does that mean for morale, recruitment and trust?