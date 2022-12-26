End-of-year update on little Jack Ferguson whose unvaccinated family was evicted from BC’s Ronald McDonald House Charity

E-transfer (Canada):

Can you believe 2022 is almost over? Good riddance!

Whether it’s been bringing you reports on the medical madness in British Columbia that’s still preventing healthy medical professionals from saving lives due to tyrannical vaccine mandates, being harassed by radical climate alarmists, or interviewing grown adults who see nothing wrong with a satanic drag queen reading stories to people's toddlers, reporting on the insanity of 2022 hasn’t always been easy to stomach.

With that said, I’m pleased to bring you an update on a report that stood out the most to me this year, and thankfully this story has a happy ending. In January the inhumane treatment of the Ferguson family sparked international outrage aimed at the Ronald MacDonald House Charity. The Fergusons, including Jack Ferguson who was only four years old at the time and suffering from Leukemia, were cast out of Ronald McDonald House’s BC & Yukon location (RMHBC) like modern-day lepers, due to a suddenly implemented discriminatory vaccine policy.

Evicting sick kids!!!

Really, Ronald McDonald House!



Watch my interview with the Ferguson family, &

🔴 Sign & Share this petition to demand @RMHBC toss out their inhumane vax policy, instead of tossing out families in need.https://t.co/T2hJ75TIDe — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 14, 2022

Close to 20,000 of you banded together in outrage to sign our petition calling on RMHBC to cease the vile policy and the eviction of the family who was left wondering how they would be able to afford to keep up with their son’s treatments in Vancouver without staying at the charity since their home was a 4hr drive away. Yet, even after the petition was dropped off, and great backlash against RMHBC’s decision swept social media, the 14 board members who voted on the policy, dug in their heels and cast the family aside.

"Vaccine policies like this make absolutely zero sense.”



On today’s Rebel DAILY livestream, @dax_christensen and @ThevoiceAlexa react to shocking news out of Vancouver, B.C. where a family received an eviction notice from Ronald McDonald House for being unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/VWeBGPvZGG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 12, 2022

That didn’t stop people who were willing to be on the right side of history during life with COVID-19 from helping the family. Many reached out to donate to a go-fund-me that was set up for the Fergusons, and Vancouver’s Easter Seals Charity welcomed the family in with open arms regardless of their injection status.

“Thank you so much for anyone who prayed and donated to our family,” Austin Ferguson, Jack’s father told me when I sat down to interview him in order to bring you this update. Austin says that such charity not only allowed the young family to function during the ordeal it helped them continue to support themselves since Austin bought into an electrical business called AC Mann Electrical.

Click on the full video report to hear more from the Fergusons including an exciting update about little Jack's health.

If you appreciate that Rebel News was quick to shine a light on this horrific story when it first unfolded and has brought you this update, please consider supporting the news we bring you by donating what you can at RebelNews.com/donate. Merry Christmas and may 2023 bring us all more good news.