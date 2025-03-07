Energy company head honchos give a warm welcome to (anti-) Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson. Why?

Earlier this week, the Economic Club of Canada hosted its 2025 Energy Summit in Toronto. Representatives from a wide range of energy companies and associations were in attendance, ranging from Enbridge and Bruce Power to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers and the Canadian Gas Association.

So it was somewhat baffling to see the warm response given to Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. Wilkinson was there to deliver a keynote address followed by a fireside chat. By all accounts Wilkinson was warmly received. But the question arises: why?

After all, for almost a decade under the “leadership’ of the Justin Trudeau Liberals, this federal government has been downright hostile when it comes to the energy sector. Ottawa has killed pipeline projects; the PM told the likes of Germany and Japan there was “no business case” in selling some $1 trillion of liquified natural gas to these nations.

It's staggering. Of course there’s a profound business case to be made for such a sale of LNG. But the Trudeau Liberals are far more concerned with environmental virtue-signaling as opposed to balancing the budget (which, allegedly, will ultimately balance itself, of course...)

Rebel News dropped by the forum to speak with the always outspoken Catherine Swift, president of the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers & Businesses of Canada.

Swift had just taken part in a panel discussion called “Shaping the Future of North American Energy Trade in Policies, Tariffs, and Infrastructure.”

Swift says that her call-it-as-she-sees-it approach ruffled some feathers, making her presence on the panel about as welcome as “the skunk to the garden party.”

That is very telling: these energy industry head honchos are more concerned with being polite and politically correct than they are in actually standing up for their industry – an industry that has suffered greatly thanks to woke politicians. Indeed, it is beyond baffling.

Check out our interview with Swift who notes that if the energy sector is suffering under the Trudeau Liberals, worse carnage is in the offing should globalist/elitist Mark Carney emerge as prime minister.