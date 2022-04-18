Enoch Cree's Chief Billy Morin welcomes Poilievre to address First Nations issues, defunding the CBC

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

A capacity crowd of 4,000 people converged on Enoch Cree First Nation's River Cree Casino and Resort on Thursday night to hear Pierre Poilievre explain his vision for the future of the conservative movement.

The MP for Carleton and the front runner in the leadership race to replace Erin O'Toole as the head of the Conservative Party of Canada was introduced and endorsed by Chief Billy Morin of Enoch Cree, a band with land butting up against Edmonton, Alberta.

In his speech, Morin called Poilievre his “friend” and told the crowd it was time to be unafraid to be conservative and to get the “gatekeepers in Ottawa” out of the way. Morin, who was first elected as chief in 2015 at age 28, has made Enoch a business hub adjacent to Edmonton and prioritized youth education, Cree language and culture and economic development within the nation.

Many of those who Rebel News spoke to in the crowd said that the Poilievre event was the first political rally they had ever been to.

Some explained they had previously voted NDP or Liberal, but were motivated to throw support behind Poilievre after seeing the heavy-handed way the federal Liberal government responded to the pandemic.

