Erin O'Toole gambled on a shift left — but people don't even know who he is

Rebel News viewers are definitely the type who would recognize Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole if they saw a picture of him. But what about people who are a little less focused on politics, people who might only consume a little bit of the news? Would they be able to identify O'Toole?

Katherine Krozonouski brought a big photo of O'Toole, a cameraman, and headed downtown to the heart of Canada's largest city at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square to see if people walking in the area recognized the Conservative leader.

The results? Very few people knew — and even less liked — O'Toole.

Katherine joined last night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show for a discussion about what people told her, and why Erin O'Toole just doesn't seem to resonate with a broad sampling of people in Toronto.

Speaking about the different walks of life she spoke to, and their inability to identify O'Toole, Katherine told Ezra: In fact, I showed my mother a picture of Erin O'Toole because I showed her the video last night, and she was like: I wouldn't know who that is either. And she's smart, so I think he either just has a very unmemorable face, or the Conservatives are just not doing a good job at getting him out there. I don't know what it is exactly, but we did try to mix up age, gender, nationality — and Dundas Square ... you sent us there for a reason, because it's a great melting pot of all sorts of cultures.

