Pierre Poilievre hopes to be the new Conservative leader — and Freedom Convoy supporters rejoice

Recently, Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre announced that he would indeed seek the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. The announcement came in the wake of former leader, Erin “Flipper” O’Toole, being ousted by his caucus (For our money, that was the best palace coup to occur since Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown was frogmarched out of Queen’s Park back in January 2018.)

Surely, the axing of O’Toole and the decision by Poilievre to run for the top job can be directly linked to the Freedom Convoy protest taking place in Ottawa. So much for those detractors who claim this demonstration on Parliament Hill has not resulted in any tangible results.

And get this: 100% of respondents we interviewed were happy to see O’Toole get the axe while 100% were happy to see Poilievre run for the top job at the CPC. With one caveat: hopefully Pierre Poilievre will indeed be a true blue Conservative as well as a leader who, unlike O’Toole, says what he means and means what he says. (What a concept!)