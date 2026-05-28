14-year-old Jewish girl Esther found safe; Toronto police investigation moves to next phase

No arrests yet as Toronto Police launch new phase investigating possible criminality linked to Esther’s prolonged disappearance.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 28, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Toronto Police say the investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Jewish girl Esther is entering a new phase focused on possible criminality, after confirming she has been found safe.

Esther, also known as Etsi, was located earlier this afternoon in a home in the city. She appears to be in good physical health but has been taken to hospital for a full assessment both physical and to evaluate the emotional and psychological impact of what Esther endured over the past two weeks.

Police confirmed at the press conference at Earl Bales Park that no arrests have been made. Officers repeatedly declined to provide further details, citing the family’s right to privacy and the active nature of the investigation. They would not comment on who resided at the home, whether Esther knew the people there, or how exactly Esther was located.

When asked directly if politics or anti-Semitism played any role in Esther’s disappearance, police stated they had “no information to suggest” that was the case at this stage.

This announcement brings enormous relief after days of growing concern for Esther. She went missing near Earl Bales Park in North Toronto. Police quickly set up a command centre in the large urban park, and the community responded with remarkable urgency organizing search parties, distributing posters of Esther, and following up on every tip. Private citizens stepped up with a $25,000 reward to help locate her.

Rebel News played its part by deploying our billboard truck, which spent days driving through Toronto displaying Esther’s photo, name, and the hotline number for tips.

Yet while thousands of good people from across the GTA including volunteers from Hamilton, Mississauga, and beyond came together to bring Esther home, anti-Semitic activists turned the situation into an opportunity for political vandalism. Simple missing-child posters of Esther, containing nothing but her photo and a phone number, were torn down across the city. It was a vile and outrageous act that exposed how emboldened extremists have become in Canada.

At the press conference, police did not hold back when asked about the poster-tearing.

“I can’t think of anything more unethical than that type of behaviour,” an officer said. “Anyone that would make any effort to disrupt our attempts to locate Esther nobody can ever justify that.”

The community response, by contrast, was inspiring. People of all ages and backgrounds turned out in force. As one officer noted, thousands participated regardless of whether they knew Esther personally. The police said they will debrief the operation to identify any lessons for future cases, but they made clear they poured everything into finding Esther.

After nearly two weeks of anxiety and uncertainty, we finally have a happy ending for Esther. She is alive and safe. While the criminal investigation continues and many questions remain unanswered, the search is over.

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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