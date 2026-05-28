14-year-old Jewish girl Esther found safe; Toronto police investigation moves to next phase

Toronto Police say the investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Jewish girl Esther is entering a new phase focused on possible criminality, after confirming she has been found safe.

Esther, also known as Etsi, was located earlier this afternoon in a home in the city. She appears to be in good physical health but has been taken to hospital for a full assessment both physical and to evaluate the emotional and psychological impact of what Esther endured over the past two weeks.

BREAKING: Toronto Police announce missing 14-year-old Jewish girl has been found



Esther, a 14-year-old Jewish girl who had been missing since May 16, has been found safe.https://t.co/1QhzwpTIiF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 28, 2026

Police confirmed at the press conference at Earl Bales Park that no arrests have been made. Officers repeatedly declined to provide further details, citing the family’s right to privacy and the active nature of the investigation. They would not comment on who resided at the home, whether Esther knew the people there, or how exactly Esther was located.

When asked directly if politics or anti-Semitism played any role in Esther’s disappearance, police stated they had “no information to suggest” that was the case at this stage.

This announcement brings enormous relief after days of growing concern for Esther. She went missing near Earl Bales Park in North Toronto. Police quickly set up a command centre in the large urban park, and the community responded with remarkable urgency organizing search parties, distributing posters of Esther, and following up on every tip. Private citizens stepped up with a $25,000 reward to help locate her.

Rebel News played its part by deploying our billboard truck, which spent days driving through Toronto displaying Esther’s photo, name, and the hotline number for tips.

🚨MISSING PERSON: Rebel News truck is patrolling looking for Esther (14), last seen Friday at approximately 11:30 pm near Earl Bales Park, Toronto.



Please contact Shomrim at 647-557-6735 with any information on her whereabouts, or emergency services at 911 pic.twitter.com/2zHnXw4dns — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 19, 2026

Yet while thousands of good people from across the GTA including volunteers from Hamilton, Mississauga, and beyond came together to bring Esther home, anti-Semitic activists turned the situation into an opportunity for political vandalism. Simple missing-child posters of Esther, containing nothing but her photo and a phone number, were torn down across the city. It was a vile and outrageous act that exposed how emboldened extremists have become in Canada.

At the press conference, police did not hold back when asked about the poster-tearing.

“I can’t think of anything more unethical than that type of behaviour,” an officer said. “Anyone that would make any effort to disrupt our attempts to locate Esther nobody can ever justify that.”

Oh, Thank God!



Esther is found safe.



What a blessed relief for her loved ones.



Thank you to the countless volunteers, community members, first responders, and Toronto Police who worked tirelessly to bring her home safely to her family. https://t.co/DmVTsVLaGA — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 28, 2026

The community response, by contrast, was inspiring. People of all ages and backgrounds turned out in force. As one officer noted, thousands participated regardless of whether they knew Esther personally. The police said they will debrief the operation to identify any lessons for future cases, but they made clear they poured everything into finding Esther.

After nearly two weeks of anxiety and uncertainty, we finally have a happy ending for Esther. She is alive and safe. While the criminal investigation continues and many questions remain unanswered, the search is over.