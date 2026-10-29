Ethics commissioner defends no sanctions for Liberal MP who broke conflict rules five times

Canada’s ethics commissioner told MPs on Wednesday that he recommended no sanctions against Liberal MP Lori Idlout, even though his office found she broke the MPs’ conflict of interest code five times, after being warned in writing.

Conservative MP Aaron Gunn (North Island—Powell River) raised the case at the House of Commons ethics committee, where Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein was appearing.

Oh? Okay then: Liberal MP Lori Idlout spent taxpayer money from her office budget on art at her own gallery. Five breaches of the ethics code, after written warnings. No sanctions.



Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein’s explanation: the benefit to her was “minimal.” pic.twitter.com/tlOXR3L18o — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 29, 2026

Gunn said Idlout, who crossed the floor from the NDP, used her taxpayer-funded constituency office budget to buy more than $2,000 in artwork and other items from her own business on five separate occasions.

He then read from the commissioner’s own report, which said his office had advised her in writing as far back as 2022 that she could not buy gifts from the Indigenous art gallery she owns with her member’s office budget. “She was very much aware of this,” the report said.

“Why were there no sanctions or consequences with this abuse of taxpayer money?” Gunn asked.

Von Finckenstein replied that the $2,000 was the purchase value of the goods, and that the profit to Idlout would have been minimal. He said he has no power to impose sanctions himself. Under the code, penalties are a matter for the House of Commons. He confirmed that he did not recommend any.

“It depends on the circumstance of the case. This was a case which involved a minimal amount of benefit to her,” the commissioner said. He added that Idlout admitted everything immediately and “repaid every single penny of it.”

Gunn pressed him on where the line is. “How many times does someone have to violate it? How much money does someone have to borderline embezzle from the federal government, taxpayers, for you to recommend a sanction?”

The exchange came during a hearing on the conflict-of-interest screen meant to keep Prime Minister Mark Carney out of decisions involving Brookfield, the asset management firm he chaired before entering politics. Gunn asked whether the commissioner would recommend sanctions if the prime minister were ever found to have broken the Conflict of Interest Act, “or might he just get off with a stern warning?”

Earlier in the same hearing, von Finckenstein told the committee he believes the prime minister’s screen is “working fine.”