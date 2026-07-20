Ethics Commissioner orders Liberal MP Lori Idlout to cut financial ties to federal contractor

Liberal MP Lori Idlout has been ordered by the federal Ethics Commissioner to sever her financial interest in a company that has received more than $1 million in federal contracts, according to newly filed ethics disclosures.

In an updated filing first reported by Blacklock's, the Nunavut MP disclosed that her ownership interest in NVision Insight Group Inc., an Indigenous management consulting firm based in Ottawa, has been placed in a trust in accordance with the Parliament of Canada Act.

"My interest in NVision Insight Group Inc., an Indigenous management consulting firm based in Ottawa, has been placed in a trust," Idlout wrote. "I am ordered by the Ethics Commissioner... not to derive any income from it, including the distribution of assets on its termination, for the purpose of financing a nomination contest, a leadership contest or an electoral campaign."

Idlout had previously disclosed in 2023 that she held a "significant ownership interest" in the consulting company.

According to a written response to an Order Paper question tabled in the House of Commons, NVision Insight Group received $583,848 in federal contracts after Idlout was elected in 2021. The figures were released in response to questions from Conservative MP Bob Zimmer, who sought details on contracts awarded to companies owned by Idlout and her husband.

Before Idlout entered Parliament, NVision had already received another $508,732 in federal contracts, bringing the company's total federal business since 2021 to more than $1 million.

The consulting firm specializes in Indigenous cultural competency training, offering workshops on "cultural literacy," "historical relationships, Indigenous realities and trauma" to federal departments.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada accounted for the largest share of those contracts, awarding the company $390,731 for training services.

Idlout's latest ethics filing also reveals extensive business interests jointly held with her husband, including construction companies Nunavut Holdings Inc. and East 2 West Industrial Inc., Carvings Nunavut art gallery, Al's B & B motel in Qikiqtaaluk, 5889 Nunavut Limited property management company, and four rental properties in Iqaluit and Yellowknife.

The ethics disclosure comes months after Idlout crossed the floor from the New Democratic Party to join Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal caucus on March 11.

The move drew criticism from former colleagues, with NDP MP Don Davies telling the House of Commons that "political opportunism has gotten to such a point in this place that it's overriding fundamental respect for democracy."

Speaking later to reporters, Davies said he had yet to meet a voter who supported MPs changing parties after being elected.

"I have not run into a single voter yet, not one, who has told me they are fully behind floor crossing," Davies said. "On the contrary, what they say is they find it odious. They find it an affront to democracy."