Eva Chipiuk: 'Why is the Crown so opposed to Canadians having their day in court?'

The Ezra Levant Show was joined by Freedom Convoy lawyer, Eva Chipiuk. Ezra asked Eva to set the scene in Ottawa with what is currently happening with those who want a possible judicial review, "challenging the Emergencies Act on its own basis."

"It looks like there's four cases that have been combined," said Chipiuk. "Two are on behalf of actual citizens in Canada and two are on civil liberties association. So two of those civil liberties associations were involved in the Public Order Emergencies Commission."

"And then you have regular Canadians that have applied to ask the court to determine whether or not the Emergencies Act was justified."

Ezra mentioned that he was reading Chipiuk's live tweets of the hearing, and it sounded like the government's lawyers were trying to make it so that this matter doesn't even proceed to trial.

Tune in to hear the Federal Court application regarding the justification of invoking the Emergencies Act.



So far the government lawyer (the Crown) is arguing two preliminarily motions:



(1) mootness - that this issue is not “live” so the court should not hear it; and



(2)… — Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@forevaeva79) April 3, 2023

First thoughts re the Crown’s preliminary motions is they are desperate not to have this application heard. In my view, that is a bit embarrassing…. The Crown represents Canadians not the Liberal party. They are working way too hard not to have this application heard.



Canadians… — Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@forevaeva79) April 3, 2023

Second thoughts, the Crown is really focusing on the applicants and their actions, but that is not what the applications are about. The court is being asked to consider the governments actions and whether or not the decision to invoke the EA was justified. The onus on the… — Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@forevaeva79) April 3, 2023

Chipiuk continued: