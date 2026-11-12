Even for a Remembrance Day service, the City of Toronto can’t resist going woke…

Covering the Remembrance Day service outside Old City Hall in Toronto, things just seemed a little different compared to the services of yesterdecade.

For starters, buses were parked perpendicular on Queen Street and Bay Street, creating a roadblock. Now, why would that be? We presume this is a cautionary measure in case someone was planning to drive a “truck of peace” into the crowd of about 4,000. That’s the new normal today, alas.

The good news: nobody from the “river to the sea” crowd interrupted the service as was the case in previous years. Good. Maybe protest fatigue is mercifully setting in at last.

The bad news: even on Remembrance Day, the City of Toronto just can’t resist going woke.

It started with the de rigueur land acknowledgement. What this virtue signalling has to do with Remembrance Day is anyone’s guess.

Then, the City’s chief of protocol, Aretha Phillip, lamented the death of so many Canadians during the wars and conflicts over the decades. Nothing wrong with that. But then she made special mention of the sacrifices of Indigenous and Black soldiers. Why? All Canadian soldiers wear the same uniform; everyone is equal.

But the City of Toronto remains committed to the unholy trinity of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Even on Remembrance Day.

Yet, consider the slippery slope inherent to identity politics. Phillip gave a special shoutout to Indigenous and Black veterans, but what about brown veterans? What about Asian veterans? What about trans veterans? (Um, scratch that last one. Did you know that Nov. 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance? And that it has nothing to do with transgenders serving in the military? We’re not making this up.)

Let’s try better next year, Toronto. You can go woke for 364 days a year. Just leave Remembrance Day alone.