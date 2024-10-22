Even Liberal voters say 'time’s up!' for Trudeau – new poll shows majority want him out now

The survey suggests that Trudeau stepping down could expand the Liberal voter base.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  October 22, 2024

A new Abacus Data poll conducted from October 17 to 22 reveals that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s support has collapsed – not just among Canadians at large, but even within his own party.

The survey of 1,500 adults found that only 20% of Canadians want Trudeau to run again, while almost half the country (47%) wants him to resign immediately. Another 21% want him to stay on as prime minister but not run in the next election.

The poll’s findings are a striking signal of discontent among Trudeau’s base. Among those currently supporting the Liberals, only 54% want Trudeau to stay and run again. 26% prefer he finishes his term but not run, and 9% want him to resign immediately. Even among 2021 Liberal voters who have since withdrawn their support, 40% are calling for an immediate resignation.

The survey also highlights growing pressure on Liberal members of Parliament, with 57% of respondents in Liberal-held ridings wanting their MP to call for Trudeau’s resignation. Meanwhile, only 24% of those respondents want their MP to defend Trudeau and encourage him to run again. In ridings represented by Liberal MPs, the Conservatives currently hold  42% of voter support, with Liberals trailing at 25%

Trudeau is becoming a millstone for his party. 

The survey suggests that Trudeau stepping down could expand the Liberal voter base. The current “accessible voter pool” for the Liberals stands at 38%, but jumps to 43% if Trudeau is not the leader. The potential gains are strongest in Atlantic Canada (+13 points), British Columbia (+6 points), and Ontario (+5 points).

As potential replacements step up, and with a critical election looming, Trudeau’s future remains uncertain as calls for his departure grow even louder - not just from across the aisle, but from his own voters.

