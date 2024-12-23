Even voters in his own Papineau riding agree: it's time for Trudeau to go

With calls for his resignation coming from every direction, does Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still have support among the voters of the Montreal riding of Papineau?

We travelled to the area to gather opinions of those in Papineau amid the backdrop of the Liberal leader's latest announcement of a cabinet shuffle — his seventh in nine years — as his party plummets in the polls.

Opinions of those we spoke to ranged from frustration to outright disillusionment with the PM. “I think he should just resign because things are really not going well,” one remarked. Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “It’s the end.”

“It’s completely ridiculous. He really needs to step down,” added another.

The criticisms of Trudeau varied. Some accused him of prioritizing his image over substantive governance, as one person said the PM was “too full of himself.” Others felt he lacked courage regarding his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While some residents admitted to once supporting Trudeau, many voiced their disappointment. “I used to like him, but now… it feels like things are falling apart for him,” said one former supporter.

Of course, not everyone agreed that it's time for Trudeau to step aside. One Liberal loyalist said “despite the difficult years,” Trudeau remained the best choice to lead.

Many, however, agreed that after nine years, it was time for Trudeau to go. “I think it’s time to let someone else take over,” one resident said, summing up many people's feelings on the prime minister as calls for an election continue to grow stronger.