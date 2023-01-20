Every question we asked climate activist Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum

E-transfer (Canada):

After being arrested in Germany earlier this week, the world's most well-known climate activist travelled to neighbouring Switzerland, just in time to catch the end of the World Economic Forum's annual summit.

Our team of seven Rebel News journalists has been on the ground in Davos, the exclusive Alpine resort town where the WEF holds its signature event, all week. We've been asking the questions that the legacy media would never dare — especially since many are paid members of the WEF itself.

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant, UK reporter Callum Smiles and Calvin Robinson, a commentator from Britain's GB News who is accompanying us this week, had the chance to grill Thunberg as she walked through the quaint streets of Davos.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg laughs when questioned by @ezralevant about her recent arrest at a German coal mine.





While our team asked the majority of the questions during the impromptu scrum, a number of reporters from mainstream outlets were also there. You can see the contrast in difficulty of questions asked by our team compared to these outlets in the full, 18-minute long video below:

First to question Thunberg was Ezra, who pressed the activist on accusations her arrest in Germany was staged. After a question from Callum about how she knows so much about climate change, a reporter, defining himself as a “real journalist,” asked Thunberg if her visit to Davos was successful.

The self-proclaimed real journalist received no answer. Parodying the reporter's claims, Callum continued questioning Thunberg about the theatrics of her arrest in Germany.

WATCH: @GretaThunberg sarcastically responds to being asked about net-zero policies causing suffering for common people: "Yeah, that's definitely why."





Questions were put to Thunberg about whether she condones Antifa, given she previously wore a shirt with the anarchists branding on it; on if she approved of climate protesters breaking laws and causing damage in the name of the movement; on sky-high energy prices; on public relations companies running her social media; on if she listens to opinions that differ from her own; on who her advisers are; on how she defines herself; on Russia, China, OPEC and much more.

In total, our team asked the activist around 75 difficult questions. While we were mostly met with a heavy dose of sarcasm, strange smirks and awkward laughter, Thunberg did answer a few of our questions, telling us that she is the one who runs her social media accounts, doesn't have a PR firm backing her and that she's not a climate expert.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: Greta Thunberg seems unable to defend positions on climate change when @RebelNewsOnline asks her simple questions.





The legacy outlets, meanwhile, asked Thunberg about if she would be involved in a protest (she was), what her plan was (she met with the director of the International Energy Agency) and “how she deals with all of this,” referring to our team's tough questions. At times, they also seemed to assist Thunberg in answering our questions, with one defending her from accusations about the arrest in Germany.

Below is a list of every question we asked and the few answers we did get in italicized in brackets: