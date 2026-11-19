Federal departments asked 19 times to be let off the Carney government's Buy Canadian procurement policy. Every request was approved.

The figures came in a November 18 response to order paper question Q-1501, submitted by Conservative MP Kelly DeRidder of Kitchener Centre. Thirty-two federal institutions answered.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made nine of the requests, worth about $658,000. Three were for conference fees of $99,971, $84,000 and $119,939, about $304,000 together. The rest were for software licences.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions made six requests, worth about $104,000, for electronic subscriptions and a software licence.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada granted two project-level exceptions, a $29.3 million renovation of the Canada Games Aquatic Centre in Saint John, N.B., and a $65.38 million health centre in Qikiqtarjuaq, Nunavut.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada made two requests, for $16,000 in scientific services and $10,500 in lighting equipment.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, the government's central buyer, received no exception requests at all. Asked how it tests the minister's standard that no Canadian business is capable of filling an order, PSPC pointed only to "Table 2.1" of a process guide.

The count is incomplete. Canadian Heritage, Global Affairs, Natural Resources Canada, Parks Canada and National Defence said they could not answer in the time allowed. CSIS and the Communications Security Establishment declined on security grounds. Other responses note the policy applies only to contracts of $5 million or more.