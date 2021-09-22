Chinese whistleblower claims COVID-19 was deliberately spread at October 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan

CGTN﻿

A whistleblower has alleged that the Chinese government intentionally spread COVID-19 at the October 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan, China. The games occurred two months prior to when China first notified the World Health Organization about the virus.

In a previous report, Rebel News revealed that Canadian soldiers had been among those infected with a severe respiratory illness at the October 2019 World Military Games in Wuhan — and that the Trudeau government had gone to extensive lengths to try and cover it up.

Wei Jingsheng, who is an ex-Chinese Communist Party insider, has now claimed that the Chinese government deliberately spread the COVID-19 virus at the World Military Games. He suspects that the international military tournament could have acted as the virus' first 'superspreader' event, the Daily Mail reports.

"I thought the Chinese government would take this opportunity to spread the virus during the Military Games, as many foreigners would show up there," Jingsheng told Sky News in their new documentary, What Really Happened in Wuhan.

Jingsheng, who was exiled to the U.S. years earlier, claimed that he had heard from current Communist Party insiders that the Chinese government was carrying out an "unusual exercise" during the games.

"[I knew] of the possibility of the Chinese government using some strange weapons, including biological weapons, because I knew they were doing experiments of that sort," he said.

The Chinese regime worked desperately to shut down whistleblowers and silence any discussion of the virus in the early stages of the outbreak. Any references to the virus made on social media were censored and medical staff who tried to speak out were reportedly detained and forced to sign false confessions of "spreading false rumours."

Jingsheng claims he expressed his concerns about the situation to senior figures within the Trump administration in November 2019, but that his claims were not taken seriously.