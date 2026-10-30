Ex-Air Canada terrorist sympathizer Sammy Allouba now eking out a living as an actor. It’s not playing out well…

Astute viewers of Rebel News may recall Sammy Allouba. Until recently, Allouba worked for Air Canada at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Alas, Allouba had access to luggage and planes. That was highly problematic, given that Islamists and aircraft seldom mix well. (Case in point: we recently marked the grim 25th anniversary of 9/11.)

The crux of the matter is that Allouba has a history of hateful social media posts in which he calls for the death of certain individuals while praising individual terrorists and terrorist groups.

A few examples:

Allouba openly calls for the elimination of almost 10 million Israelis. He’d like to see that carried out by the Iranian regime.

Allouba states he’s a proud supporter of designated terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Allouba has praised Yahya Sinwar, the terrorist mastermind responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

Of note, it’s not just Israelis and Jews Allouba loathes. He has also expressed interest in seeing anti-regime Iranians murdered. Same goes for anti-Hamas Palestinians.

What a kook. And disturbing, to say the least.

When I reached out to Air Canada to make the airline aware of these gruesome posts, Air Canada suspended and then (thankfully) terminated Allouba.

So, what does this terrorist supporter do for an encore? In March, he was looking for work.

Well, he’s now pursuing a career as a stage actor – on a stage way, way off Broadway, that is.

He’s currently starring in a play running at Toronto’s Assembly Hall called The Gods of Comedy. This saga is about Greek gods being summoned to a modern-day American university. What ensues is a “madcap comedy.” (Or is it a “screwball comedy”?) It’s a moot point given that, as I discovered last Friday, laughter at this performance was scarcer than water in the Sahara Desert.

For starters, it’s a minor miracle that my cameraman Lincoln Jay and I weren’t told to leave the playhouse. I say this because when camerawoman Averie Armstrong and I went to the Toronto Zoo last summer, we were frogmarched out by security guards AND the police! We had bought tickets to take in a drag queen show for children. But a transgender zoo employee did not want us to observe the perversity on display. And so it was we were given the boot under threat of being trespassed – for absolutely no valid reason other than a transgender having his/her/its feelings hurt.

Then again, it would’ve been an act of mercy if Lincoln and I had been given the boot last Friday night. If I were to sum up The Gods of Comedy in a single sentence, I’d defer to the late, great film critic Roger Ebert. In describing one of the Transformers movies, Ebert opined that it was “an excruciating experience of unbearable length.” Ditto for The Gods of Comedy.

But in the final analysis, that’s OK. Much better that Sammy Allouba bombs on stage as opposed to, say, sneaking a bona fide bomb on board a departing El Al jet flying out of Pearson International…