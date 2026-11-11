Immigrant who fled communism ordered to pay $5,000 after telling tenant to ‘go back to Mexico’

George Winkler left Slovakia, then part of communist Czechoslovakia, and arrived in Canada in 1968 with $50 to his name. Now 78, he has been ordered by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to pay $5,000 for telling a Colombian tenant to “go back to Mexico” during a four-minute argument five years ago, after the tribunal ruled his intent was “not relevant."

The decision, Hortua v. Winkler, 2026 BCHRT 227, was issued by Tribunal Member Robin Dean on November 3.

Winkler owned the Columbia Hotel, a 77-unit building in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, which he said he ran to house newcomers and international students. The COVID-19 pandemic hurt business at the hotel, and by July 2021 only 15 of the 77 units were rented.

He set out to empty the building so he could sell it to a non-profit housing women and children escaping abuse. Robert Alexander Hortua, a tenant since December 2019, disputed his eviction notice at the Residential Tenancy Branch and stayed.

While the eviction fight dragged on, the tribunal found, Winkler left the elevator unrepaired, turned off the heat, closed washrooms and a kitchen, and laid off staff.

On November 6, 2021, Hortua approached Winkler in the lobby to ask about the elevator and the heat. The exchange was recorded, and the recording was entered into evidence. The tribunal set out the words Winkler used, among them:

“You should go back to Mexico, or where are you from? Mexico?”

“You don’t understand, see? You should go and take English lessons.”

“You should live in a nice apartment so you can invite your friends, your friends from wherever, Colombia or Mexico, wherever you’re from, and maybe you live here because you’re from Colombia and it’s the Columbia Hotel.”

Winkler never denied saying it. He called the complaint “extortion” and said he was joking. His niece, who acted as his agent, told the tribunal he had been a political prisoner in Slovakia and would have “gone to jail” had he returned. Winkler testified that he couldn’t see his parents for 20 years after he left, and that he was jealous Hortua could go home when he never could.

The tribunal wasn’t moved. “I am not persuaded that he was joking or trying to be positive,” Dean wrote, noting his tone in the recording was aggressive. And even if he had been joking, she said, “Mr. Winkler’s intention is not relevant to the discrimination analysis.” She pointed to the Code’s own words: discrimination “does not require an intention to contravene this Code.”

Winkler also argued that, as an immigrant himself, he could not have discriminated against another immigrant. Dean rejected that too. Both men are protected under the Code, she wrote, but “they have different positionalities and face different barriers as a result,” and their shared immigrant status did not mitigate “the virulence of the comment.”

“The Statements were an affront to Mr. Hortua’s dignity as a racialized immigrant to Canada,” the ruling says. It adds: “Mr. Winkler did not apologize to Mr. Hortua or try to make amends for the harm that he caused.”

Hortua asked for $20,000. Dean awarded $5,000: “In my view, $5,000 is sufficient due to the nature of the single interaction.”

She also conceded the tenancy was already ending for other reasons, and that “it is somewhat difficult to parse the vulnerability that Mr. Hortua felt at the time and attribute it to the discrimination as opposed to the eviction itself.”

Hortua had already taken a $6,000 share of a settlement to leave the building, which the media later reported sold for $16 million. Dean refused to count that money: “The RTB matter and this human rights complaint are entirely separate.” She declined to order human rights training, finding no evidence of a pattern, but ordered Winkler to “cease and refrain from committing the same or similar discrimination.”

The tribunal’s own case law says “not every negative comment will attract state intervention.” This one did, five years after the words were spoken, over a single conversation in which, as the tribunal itself noted, there was no physical contact and no threat to Hortua’s family.

Robin Dean became a tribunal member in 2023. She holds a law degree from the University of Washington, was called to the B.C. bar in 2014, and practiced municipal law, civil litigation and Aboriginal law. Tribunal members are appointed by the provincial cabinet and answer to no voter.