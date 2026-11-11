B.C. tribunal tosses courthouse mask complaint, finds no evidence disability played a part

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal has thrown out a complaint from a man arrested at Vancouver’s Robson Square courthouse in October 2021 after he tried to enter without a mask, finding no evidence that the anxiety disorder he said prevented him from masking played any part in how sheriffs treated him, Rebel News can reveal.

The decision, Alipour v. BC Ministry of Attorney General (Court Services Branch), 2026 BCHRT 229, was issued by tribunal member Rajwant Mangat on November 3, 2026.

Toumaj Alipour said a sheriff refused him entry, arrested and handcuffed him, and tried to force a mask onto his face. He said he had a lifelong anxiety disorder and a medical exemption, and alleged discrimination on the basis of mental disability under section 8 of the B.C. Human Rights Code.

Alipour filed no response to the ministry’s application to dismiss. The August 14, 2026 deadline passed without one, so the tribunal relied mainly on the ministry’s account and made no findings of fact.

According to the Ministry of Attorney General, which runs the sheriffs, Alipour was filming outside the courthouse, kept filming inside after being told it was prohibited, and was told he could not go to the registry unmasked but could get the same services by phone, email or through staff outside. He refused to stop filming, leave or answer questions, was warned he could be arrested for obstruction, and was handcuffed and held in a courthouse cell until Vancouver Police arrived. He was released the same day, still unmasked.

Mangat accepted, for the purpose of the application, that his anxiety prevented him from masking, but found no evidence connecting his treatment to it. The decision states:

“Mr. Alipour’s negative experience at the Courthouse was because he was filming and refused to stop.”

The attempt to put a mask on him was not an adverse impact, she found: he was never made to wear one, at most the mask grazed his nose, and the sheriff stopped when he objected. The ruling continues:

“There is no evidence before me to take Mr. Alipour’s complaint out of the realm of conjecture.”

It concludes: “The complaint is dismissed under s. 27(1)(c) of the Code.”

Section 27(1)(c) lets the tribunal dismiss a complaint without a hearing when it has no reasonable prospect of success. The tribunal also granted the ministry’s unopposed request to keep the sheriffs’ names out of the decision.

Mangat became a full-time tribunal member on June 15, 2026, according to the tribunal’s members page. Before that she was executive director of West Coast LEAF, a gender-equality legal advocacy group, from 2019 until August 2025. In May 2026, then-NDP Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside, now the NDP’s interim leader, named her a public-interest director of the WorkSafeBC board.

The case ended on the sheriffs’ unchallenged account, five years after the arrest.