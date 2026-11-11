B.C. tribunal tosses homeless man's mask complaint, says his conduct 'thwarted' the accommodation

Martin Girard says he was homeless in January 2022 when he walked into a Victoria grocery store without a mask.

He says chronic facial pain keeps him from wearing one, and that he had a doctor’s note to prove it. He ended the night in police custody, over a mask.

It’s now November 2026, and the mask mandates are long gone. But the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has only just dealt with Girard’s disability complaint against Clace Holdings Ltd., the company that runs the store. After nearly five years, it dismissed the complaint without a hearing.

In a decision dated November 4, tribunal member Laila Said found Clace was reasonably certain to prove it had done enough to accommodate him. The store’s obligations ended, she wrote, when Girard’s conduct “thwarted the accommodation process.”

She also wrote this: “I make no findings of fact.” So after all that time, nobody has ruled on what actually happened inside that store.

By January 17, 2022, deep in the era of government restrictions, the store required every customer to wear a mask. A sign on the front door said so and cited the Provincial Health Officer, B.C.’s top public health official. Clace says customers who couldn’t wear a mask were offered curbside shopping and help from staff.

Girard tells it differently. He says staff told him the health officer had revoked medical exemptions, which he calls false, and that as a private business the store could refuse him. He says he was ordered to put back the two meat pies he had picked up. He says employees and a security guard “manhandled” and “restrained” him before police showed up.

An employee suggested he shop online. Girard answered that he was homeless.

Staff called police at about 7:40 p.m. According to the police report, Girard told the officer about his doctor’s note. The officer’s answer was that he could have an exemption and still be refused, because the store was a private business.

The report says Girard said he would go straight back “in protest of government legislation.” The officer drove him home. About 20 minutes later the store called to say Girard was back, and he was arrested for mischief. Said inferred he was living in temporary accommodation at the time.

The officer told him he would be held until the store closed, about two and a half hours later, and then released. He wouldn’t sign a release form that required him to stay away from the store, so he stayed in custody. Girard says a court later barred him from the store for two months. The decision doesn’t say whether a charge was laid or what became of it.

Girard disputes parts of the police report. He says he wasn’t debating public health orders. He was “invoking provincial legislation.”

Said accepted that online shopping alone wasn’t a reasonable option for a homeless man. But she found the conversation “could have continued” and that the store “appeared willing” to offer curbside service. Girard, she found, was focused on arguing that the policy broke the rules, and he would accept only one outcome, which was shopping inside without a mask. The law requires a reasonable accommodation, she wrote, not a perfect one.

So did the store’s policy match the public health orders in force at the time? Was Girard right that medical exemptions still existed?

The tribunal didn’t answer. Said wrote that it “does not apply or enforce Ministerial Orders,” and found the policy was tied to health and safety even if it didn’t match the health officer’s wording exactly.

Girard kept asking whether the store was following the actual rules. The tribunal wouldn’t answer that question, and it counted his asking against him.

Girard represented himself. Clace was represented by an agent, Douglas Bourque.

The mandates are gone. It took until November 2026 for a tribunal to tell a man who says he had a doctor’s note that he should have argued less and shopped from the curb.