Ottawa's steel tariff refund list jumps to 71 items, from bolts to office chairs

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government has expanded the list of goods eligible for a refund of its 25 per cent surtax on steel derivative products from 43 items to 71. It has also added refunds for importers identified only by business number, Rebel News can reveal.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne recommended the change, and the Liberal cabinet approved it October 23. It was published November 4 in the Canada Gazette, the government's official journal.

Accounting firm EY says Canada "introduced a 25% surtax on the full value of certain steel derivative products from all countries, effective 26 December 2025," covering goods such as "prefabricated buildings, wire, cable, chain, fasteners and metal office furniture."

EY adds that goods for auto and aerospace manufacturing and goods originating in Canada were already exempt.

The refunds cover three lists of goods, which the order calls Schedules 1, 2 and 3.

The new order says "Subject to section 5, remission is granted of surtaxes paid or payable under the Steel Derivative Goods Surtax Order in respect of the goods referred to in any of Schedules 1 to 3."

The main list, Schedule 1, has 71 numbered items, many with lettered sub-entries. It includes doors and windows, bridge sections, wire rope, roller chain, anchor chain, nails, bolts, nuts, washers, garage door hardware, office chairs, desks and prefabricated buildings other than steel-framed ones.

The original order of February 24 had one list of 43 numbered items.

Schedule 2 covers three products. Prestressed strand and steel fibres are covered until March 31, 2027, and grinding balls if imported before the schedule came into force.

Schedule 3 works differently. Each entry names an importer by business number, a product category, an import period and conditions. The first two entries are for plasticated wire rope and deck board fastening clips.

The government's own explanation published with the order says the goods on the first two lists are not currently made in Canada, and that the third list covers specific companies facing exceptional circumstances, such as pre-existing contractual obligations.

Nothing is automatic. Importers must file a claim, and the order says it has to be made "within two years after the date of importation."

Finance's tariff relief page, last updated June 19 and not revised for the new order, says other companies "may choose to submit a request for exceptional relief." It gives no count of requests received or granted.