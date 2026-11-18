Employment and Social Development Canada signed a $28,455 Canada Summer Jobs agreement with Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research Canada, a Mississauga registered charity that carries the name of the Texas institute founded by imam Omar Suleiman, Rebel News can reveal.

The agreement appears in the department’s proactive disclosure of grants and contributions for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, marked “Belated reporting.” It ran from May 25 to August 29, 2026, in the riding of Mississauga-Malton. No other outlet has reported it.

The record’s title reads “CSJ 2026 - Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research Canada (Mississauga-Malton).”

Yaqeen Institute was formed in 2016 by Suleiman, who serves as its president, and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. The Canadian charity states its mission as to “pioneer Islamic research in creative, cutting-edge formats.” The listing does not describe any link to Texas.

A job posting by an employer named Yaqeen Institute, with its location given only as Canada, advertised a “Communications Service Coordinator” role it said was “funded by the Canada Summer Jobs grant program,” with a closing date of June 24, 2026. The record does not link that posting to this agreement.

Suleiman’s statements on Israel have drawn criticism. The Middle East Forum, an American think tank, cited in October 2023 a 2014 Facebook post by Suleiman that read, “The Zionists are the enemies of God, His Messengers, sincere followers of all religions, and humanity as a whole.” A later Forum report says he declared on X in April 2025 that “The Zionist project is entirely built on Palestinian extermination.”

Canada Summer Jobs money is “distributed at the constituency level,” and “Members of Parliament can provide input based on local needs and priorities,” according to a departmental Question Period note from May 2026. The program funds thousands of not-for-profit employers each year, and nothing in the record shows this application was handled differently.

The minister responsible is Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families since May 13, 2025, in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet. The riding’s MP is Iqwinder Gaheer, Liberal member for Mississauga-Malton since 2021. MPs may offer input on local priorities, and the record does not show whether he did.

The summer jobs program was built to put students to work. This year Ottawa agreed to pay $28,455 toward a summer hire at a charity bearing the name of a Texas imam’s institute.