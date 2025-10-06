EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Smith tells Ezra Levant why Mark Carney must act fast to save Alberta's future

Premier Danielle Smith recently joined Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant for a wide-ranging discussion about some of the most pressing issues facing Albertans and Canadians.

Despite Carney previously claiming he would support harnessing Canada's vast energy resources, Smith explained why the prime minister continues to stand in the way of new projects.

"This is a really important pivot point for the prime minister. He's got to decide if he's going to continue the ruinous policies of his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, that has kept Alberta back for the last 10 years, or whether he's going to work with us to truly make us not only an economic superpower, but an energy superpower," she said.

Speaking about what's necessary to get pipeline projects approved, the premier noted there are nine pieces of legislation that are currently holding back new developments.

Premier Smith addresses the "nine terrible laws" that the Carney Liberals must repeal to ensure pipelines can be built and Alberta's economy can prosper. pic.twitter.com/RHtrsJjOzp — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 6, 2025

"We've got to get rid of the nine terrible laws that are impacting the investment climate. Because if the only way to get a pipeline built in this country is through federal taxpayer dollars, then the exercise will be a failure," she said.

"What we have to do is get to a point where the private sector feels confident that a project can be approved, permitted, and built, so that those private dollars come back. At the moment, we haven't seen enough to make that happen," Smith continued.

Ezra asked the premier if Carney's continued support for anti-energy policies will fuel Alberta's independence movement further.

"There is a very narrow window here, for the prime minister I think, to take the air out of that side of the boat," she said.

The premier noted that a referendum on independence is likely to be held some time in 2026, with the petition threshold for citizen-led referendums previously lowered in May of 2025.