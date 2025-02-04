EXCLUSIVE DOCS: Woke meddling led to $161 million blown on social justice passport revamp

Immigration and Citizenship Canada blew $161 million of your tax dollars on a fancy new passport design, and guess what? It’s all about virtue-signalling and looking ‘woke’ while Canadians can’t even get a passport on time.

Let’s start with what we’ve learned from the government’s own documents, which we have thanks to your financial support of our access filing fund, RebelInvestigates.com.

Here is what those documents reveal:

Marco Mendicino, back when he was public safety minister in May 2023, decided that instead of focusing on, I don’t know, streamlining services or fixing the massive passport backlog, it was far more important to redesign the passport to feature things like disabled cyclists, skiers, trains, coastal scenes, and even a basketball. That’s right—a basketball.

But it gets better — or worse, depending on how much you enjoy wasting taxpayer money.

The Anti-Racism Secretariat jumped in to make sure the snowshoers were women and that some of the characters in this little booklet of ‘Canada-lite’ were black. Because apparently, the passport isn’t about identity or functionality anymore — it's about identity politics. It’s just another opportunity for the Liberals to prove how woke they are.

Now, here’s where it really gets insulting.

While the government was busy erasing historic Canadian imagery and replacing it with a politically correct picture book, Canadians are still waiting for their passports. That’s right. If you’ve tried to renew your passport or get one for the first time recently, you know the pain. Long delays, broken systems, and utter chaos.

A report from the Western Standard even highlighted how, despite throwing resources at the problem, Canadians are still waiting far too long to get their documents. The system is failing, the staffing surge hasn’t solved it, and yet the Liberals thought it was a good time to throw $161 million at a passport redesign instead of fixing the backlog.

What’s a passport supposed to do? It’s supposed to be a secure, functional document that lets you travel and represents your country. But under this government, it’s become a vanity project for bureaucrats and a platform for political virtue-signalling. Diversity isn't our strength. It's our wait times.

This is what the Liberals do best — spend your money on their ideological pet projects while ignoring the actual problems Canadians face. You can’t get your passport on time, but don’t worry! When it finally arrives, you can admire the gender-balanced, racially diverse snowshoers and feel like you're living in Trudeau’s dream world.

Meanwhile, regular Canadians are left scrambling to deal with delays, missed trips, and unnecessary stress. This government doesn’t care about you. They care about looking good on the world stage.

So, next time you’re waiting for hours — maybe days — to get through the passport process, just remember: they had $161 million to fix the system, but they decided to spend it on wokeness instead. Priorities, right?

See the documents: