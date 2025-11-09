Loud noises heard at Universal Ostrich Farm were not vehicles backfiring but gunshots, targeting hundreds of ostriches. It appears none survived; a true "killing field" that soiled the Canadian wilderness.

The Supreme Court of Canada's refusal to hear the ostrich farm case, despite law enforcement and CFIA presence, signals the "beginning of the end." Applying rules for industrial chickens to ostriches is illogical and tyrannical.

Was lethal force necessary for seemingly healthy birds? The nighttime shooting was a tyrannical and enraging act, truly horrifying.

This story garnered international condemnation, including from JFK Jr. Ezra Levant, at a press conference last month, even suggested reaching out to JFK Jr. to repair Canada-U.S. relations, but received no answer. The slaughter proceeded.

The unspoken reason behind this act points to the principle of a communist regime: they never make a mistake. They issued the order on December 24th, and the CFIA was determined to defend that initial decision, portraying themselves as the infallible "gods of Canada," inflicting death with "holy force."

Independent journalist Natasha Graham asserts that Canada's court system is corrupt and self-serving, acting as a "big circle of corruption protecting themselves" to the detriment of Canadian freedom.

It's difficult not to harbor ill will towards those involved, according to panellists. They are evil, and may they live long, healthy lives, forever hearing the echoes of gunshots and the cries of the family.

Beyond activist liberals and judges, could these ostriches have posed a competitive threat to pharmaceutical industry interests, as JFK Jr. pondered? We know the birds were healthy.

Facing two choices – elimination or treatment – the government, despite a U.S. research offer and owners' pleas, chose an irreversible act. This authoritarian move, disregarding expert opinion and external offers, signals that public opposition to government decisions is futile.

Rebel News drone footage revealed the corpses of the ostriches, which, in typical government fashion, they didn't even have enough blue body bags or tarps to cover.