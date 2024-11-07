Exclusive: Freeland fabricated claim that other countries will block Canadian exports without a carbon tax

A response from the Finance Ministry to an access request filed by Rebel News about the talking point pushed by Canada's Minister of Finance, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, shows no supporting evidence for the claim made in September.

ATIP bureaucrats checked for records within the Finance Ministry and Freeland's office directly, taking an extension to be thorough. Yet, no records were found to support Freeland's assertions that export buyers, like China, won't take Canadian canola or other such products without a carbon tax.

"Thank you so much for allowing me to place this request on hold so that it did not run late. In the end, no records were found in response. Please let me know if you have any questions," came the reply.

This latest misinformation from Freeland builds on another oft-repeated diatribe of hers that a carbon tax is needed to compel international firms to invest in Canada.

This, of course, is recycled jargon from the failed former NDP premier of Alberta Rachel Notley, whose own carbon tax brought about the single largest capital flight out of Alberta since Trudeau's father brought in the National Energy program to undervalue Alberta oil and gas.

Notley dubbed her concept of an added tax to make so-called "evil" oil morally acceptable to the anti-oil left a "social licence."

That flawed concept gave international firms a licence to relocate to places without carbon burdens eating away at their bottom line, like Algeria, West Texas and North Dakota. Between 2016 and 2019, Chevron, Shell, BP, and Statoil sold their oilsands holdings in Alberta. Encana rebranded and relocated.

Trudeau is promising a “Counter-Disinformation” campaign as his polling numbers dive ahead of the 2025 election.

That phone call is coming from inside the house.