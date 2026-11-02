REVEALED: Global Affairs Canada giving Canada China Business Council $148,900 after Carney's Beijing banquet

Six months after Prime Minister Mark Carney stood in Beijing and thanked the Canada China Business Council for helping "bring us to this moment," his government began a new $148,900 funding agreement with the group, Rebel News has learned.

The money comes from Global Affairs Canada through CanExport Associations, one of the department's programs. The agreement began on July 10 and runs until May 31, 2027. It appears in the department's latest proactive disclosure on open.canada.ca, and it appears to have received no coverage from other media outlets.

That isn't the only federal money the council collected this year. Employment and Social Development Canada also gave it a $22,053 Canada Summer Jobs wage subsidy for May 25 to August 29.

What is the money for?

The record says it "enables the recipient to undertake new or expanded international business development promotion activities, in a given sector, for the benefit of its entire industry (member and non-member firms)." For this council, that sector is trade with China.

This year's award is double the $74,500 the council received in 2025, though smaller than its awards in 2021 and 2023. The council has received CanExport money in most years since 2021: $63,587 and $203,891 in 2021, $99,600 in 2022, $173,650 in 2023, $74,500 in 2025 and now $148,900. That adds up to at least $764,000.

So who is getting the money?

The council describes itself as "a non-profit, non-partisan, membership-based organization established in 1978 to promote and facilitate trade, investment, and commercial engagement between Canada and China."

Its chair is Olivier Desmarais, a senior vice-president at Power Corporation. Its board also includes Jun Deng, president and chief executive of Bank of China (Canada), and George Monize of Export Development Canada, a federal Crown corporation.

The council's president, Graham Shantz, came from the very department that now funds it. An online bio says he "ended his career in the public service in senior management positions in Global Affairs Canada's Asia Branch."

Why does the banquet matter?

On January 16, the council hosted the Canada-China Trade and Investment Banquet in Beijing, "marking the first official visit of Prime Minister Mark Carney to China."

Carney opened his speech by thanking "the team at the Canada China Business Council for your leadership." He added: "You've helped bring us to this moment." In the same speech, he said Canada would allow "up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into the Canadian market at the most favoured nation tariff rate, which is 6.1%."

Six months later, the council's new funding agreement began. The records do not say when it was approved, who approved it, or whether the banquet played any part. CanExport is run by Global Affairs Canada, and the Minister of International Trade is Maninder Sidhu, appointed May 13, 2025.

For now, the records show a council chaired by a Desmarais, with the head of Bank of China (Canada) and an Export Development Canada executive on its board, collecting Global Affairs money to promote trade with China, months after hosting the prime minister who thanked it from the stage.