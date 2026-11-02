EXCLUSIVE: Global Affairs Canada signed $349,608 contract for 'Accommodation Services' at New York's Essex House

Global Affairs Canada signed a $349,608 contract with the JW Marriott Essex House in New York for "Accommodation Services" covering September 15 to 25, a period that overlaps the opening of the United Nations General Assembly's high-level week, Rebel News can reveal.

The contract appears in the department's proactive disclosure of contracts over $10,000 for the quarter ending September 30, published on the federal open data portal. Rebel News could find no other outlet that has reported it.

The record lists the vendor as "JW MARRIOTT ESSEX HOUSE NEW YORKDBA MARRIOTT HOTEL SERVICES, INC." The description reads "Public servant travel - Operational activities," and the comment field reads "Accommodation Services." Under exceptions to the Government Contracts Regulations, it says: "Not in the public interest to solicit bids."

The record shows a contract date of September 15, a delivery date of September 25, a non-competitive procurement and one bid. It gives no further explanation for skipping competition, and does not say what the stay was for, how many rooms were booked or for whom. The figure is the contract value, not a final invoice. Spread across ten nights, it works out to about $35,000 a night.

The record does not mention the UN; the link to the General Assembly is by the dates alone. Prime Minister Mark Carney was scheduled to be in New York from September 21 to 23 for the General Assembly, according to his office, and arrived on the night of September 21 after flight delays. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand attended the high-level week and delivered Canada's national statement on September 26, one day after the contract's end date.

The Essex House stands at 160 Central Park South and has 426 rooms and 101 suites.

The contract is more than three and a half times the $95,343 Loews Regency contract Rebel News reported for Carney's two-day New York visit in May. It is also larger than any single hotel contract in the $1.38 million in hotels and limousines Rebel News tallied for Carney's June trip to Europe and the G7 summit.

The record does not identify who authorized the non-competitive booking.

Taxpayers now know the hotel and the price. The record does not say who stayed there.