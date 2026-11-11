EXCLUSIVE: Global Affairs commits $2.5 million to Equitas for Middle East ‘transnational repression’ project

Global Affairs Canada has committed $2,500,000 to Equitas, a Montreal not-for-profit, for a project on “transnational repression” in the Middle East and North Africa, records reviewed by Rebel News show.

The contribution agreement runs from September 10, 2026 to December 31, 2028 under the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program (PSOPs). It appears in the department’s proactive disclosure of grants and contributions for July to September 2026.

The record describes the project as “Building Resilience in the Context of Transnational repression (TNR) in the Middle East and North Africa.”

It states: “The project seeks to enhance the safety, protection, and agency of exiled human rights defenders (HRDs) from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), particularly women and other marginalized groups, so they can sustain their human rights advocacy and continue contributing effectively to human rights protection despite the challenges of transnational repression (TNR).”

The activities listed are participatory research, a regional bootcamp for human rights defenders and civil society organizations from the region, “psychosocial support and/or collective care spaces,” and flexible small grants to exiled defenders. The expected results include that “knowledge of gender-responsive and intersectional TNR resilience strategies among HRDs and CSOs from the MENA region are increased.”

Equitas describes itself as “a Canadian human rights education organization” and says it has been working since 1967. Its board page lists Patricia Fortier as “Former Diplomat and Assistant Deputy Minister, Global Affairs Canada,” and Erin Aylward as “Manager, Public Health Agency of Canada.” Jillian Stirk, whose Equitas profile describes her as a “Former Ambassador and Assistant Deputy Minister, Global Affairs Canada,” also sits on the board as a volunteer, according to her LinkedIn profile. The executive director is Odette McCarthy.

There’s no sign in the records that either former Global Affairs executive had a hand in approving the money. But two of the department’s former assistant deputy ministers sit on the board, and Global Affairs, under its French name, Affaires mondiales Canada, appears on Equitas’s own list of sponsors. That list also includes the U.S.-based National Endowment for Democracy.

The same disclosure shows a second $2,500,000 contribution under the same program, to The Asia Foundation of San Francisco, starting September 15, 2026, for “Building coastal community capacity to counter hybrid threats in the Philippines.”

The grant record doesn’t say who signed off on the money. The department answers to Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, and its top bureaucrat is Deputy Minister Arun Thangaraj, appointed in March 2026.

That’s $2.5 million of Canadian taxpayers’ money, spread over more than two years, for “gender-responsive and intersectional” resilience strategies, a bootcamp, “collective care spaces” and small grants, all for activists who have already left the Middle East and North Africa.