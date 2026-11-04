Global Affairs pays 15 Canadians $4,000 each to become 'future leaders with expertise in China'

Global Affairs Canada has awarded 15 grants of $4,000 each, with start dates from August 18 to September 1, to Canadians heading to Chinese universities under a program whose stated purpose is "to foster a deeper understanding of China, develop future leaders with expertise in China, and build strong academic and professional ties between Canada and China", a Rebel News review of the department's grants disclosure has found.

The 15 grants, totalling $60,000, sit in the department's proactive disclosure on open.canada.ca under the Canada-China Scholars' Exchange Program (CCSEP). The program has been reported before, including by Rebel News in August 2025.

Rebel News is not naming the recipients.

Each record describes the activity as "post-secondary studies, research, or Chinese language training at leading institutions across China."

The host institutions listed include Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Nanjing University and China Foreign Affairs University.

The program's official page says the scholarship side, covering tuition, a stipend, accommodation and medical insurance, is paid by Beijing. "Funds for this component are disbursed by the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China," it adds. Global Affairs covers "the cost of travel to and from the destination in China"; the records do not say what the $4,000 covers.

The program was renewed in July 2025 and the 2026-27 competition opened in November 2025.

The grants come in the year Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Beijing, where a January 16 joint statement said "people-to-people ties are the foundation of the bilateral relationship" and promised "strengthening exchanges and cooperation in areas such as culture, education, arts, heritage, creative industries."

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said in its public report covering 2025 that "the main perpetrators of foreign interference and espionage against Canada remained the People's Republic of China (PRC), India, the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Pakistan", and described "an evolution of PRC espionage tactics targeting the Canadian public, private, and academic sectors."

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand heads the department. The records do not say who approved the grants.