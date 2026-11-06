EXCLUSIVE: Global Affairs signed $571,377 in no-bid Saudi contracts for Carney's July visit

Global Affairs Canada signed six non-competitive accommodation and travel contracts worth $571,377 with Saudi vendors for Prime Minister Mark Carney's July visit to Saudi Arabia, a trip whose only published day of events was July 9 in Jeddah, Rebel News can reveal.

The contracts are listed in the department's proactive disclosure of contracts over $10,000 for the July to September reporting period on the federal Open Government portal.

The largest, $187,217, is with Burj Assila Hotel Services Company, dated July 6, for “Accommodation Services” from July 6 to 11. Two contracts with Tabuk Investment & Tourism Co, both dated July 4, are described as “Accomodation Services PM Saudi Arabia” ($69,190, July 4 to 10) and “Accomodation Services PM visit to Ryadh” ($167,208, July 4 to 11).

A contract with Company Al-Mukateb Al-Tanafithih, “PM visit to Saudi Arabia,” is $91,349 plus a $16,575 amendment, for $107,924. Two smaller hotel contracts, $19,992 with Elaf Hotels and $19,845 with the Hotel Galleria, complete the set. All six list the procedure as non-competitive, with one bid.

The Prime Minister's Office announced on June 30 that Carney would attend the NATO summit in Ankara from July 6 to 8 and visit Saudi Arabia from July 8 to 10, “the first visit to Saudi Arabia by a Canadian Prime Minister in 26 years.”

The July 9 itinerary placed every event in Jeddah, from a greeting by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Royal Palace to an investment forum. The PMO release that day said the visit produced 13 new commercial agreements and memorandums of understanding worth more than $1 billion, and that Canada would establish a resident Defence Attaché presence in Riyadh “to increase the frequency and depth of bilateral engagements and increase exports from Canada's defence sector.” The Canadian Press reported that Carney arrived from Ankara on the night of July 8.

The contract periods begin on July 4, four days before the prime minister landed. The records do not say how many rooms or travellers each covered, who stayed under the Riyadh contract when the published events were in Jeddah, or which hotels the two largest Saudi vendors operate. The figures are contract values, not final payments.

The same disclosure lists $406,775 in non-competitive hotel and transport contracts for Carney's September 17 address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, including a $158,426 transport contract running to October 31, and $281,995 with The Verandah Resort & Spa Antigua for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in November.

Rebel News previously reported that the June trip to France, Ireland and the G7 cost $1.38 million in sole-sourced hotels and ground transport.

The records name only departmental buyers and no approving official. The portfolio belongs to Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, who is quoted in the July 9 release.

One published day of meetings in Jeddah, six contracts, no competition, and $571,377 in accommodation and travel contracts alone.